January 11, 1951 - October 2, 2018
Janesville, WI -- David Paul Oakley, 67, died at home on October 2, 2018. He was born in Janesville, WI, to Donald and Harriett (Leeder) Oakley, Sr. on January 11, 1951. He attended St. Pauls Lutheran School, and graduated from Parker High School. David served in the U.S. Army as the quarterback for the Army's football team in Okinawa, Japan. They never lost a game. David owned many businesses through the years, with Oakley's Fall Harvest being his pride and joy. He loved watching the pumpkins, squash and gourds take shape and turn colors. It was rewarding for him to be able to help others, donating to so many. Through David's loving, kind ways, he has touched so many lives and had his touched by many. He was an amazing man. David enjoyed the many family trips to Mexico, where his children, brothers and sister all came to help him celebrate his birthdays, and his many fishing trips to Michigan, Canada, and Alaska
David is survived by the love of his life, Christine; children: Brandon (Emily), Becca (Chris), Christopher, Lindsey (Beau); grandchildren: Jordan, Leah, Ayden, Karsyn, Brady, Ella, Austin - his children and grandchildren were the highlight of his life. He loved and was extremely proud of them all; brothers: Donnie (Penny), Gene (Suzanne), Phillip (Tammy), Tom, Tim (Stacie) Hudson; sisters: Deborah, Martha, Dawn (Jim), Lori (Tony); mother-in-law, Phyllis Smith; brother-in-laws, Shorty (Machelle) Smith, and Mike (Mary) Smith; sister-in-laws, Carol (Randy) Campbell and Terri (David) Socha; very special aunt, Sally Schindler; many nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents - he had a great love for his mom and best friend, Harriet; grandparents; brother, Jerry; and special nephew, Jonathan.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held at Rotary Gardens on Saturday, October 27th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dave has asked that everyone he loves - plant a tree for him. As you watch your tree grow, you will always remember him. In lieu of other forms of sympathy, please consider making a donation in Dave's name to any youth sports, music, dance, or theater of your choosing, or any organization that helps children.
