September 9, 1942 - May 22, 2019

Williams Bay, WI -- David P. Shaughnessy, age 76, of Williams Bay, WI, died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital near Milwaukee. David was born on September 9, 1942, son of the late David and Charlotte (Stainbrook) Shaughnessy. David married Anita Knuth in Chicago, IL, on October 23rd, 1965. In 1984, they lived in Williams Bay part time while also living in Arlington Heights, IL, until 1998, when Williams Bay became their permanent home. David was an owner of a commercial advertising company called Shaughnessy MacDonald. David had been a board member of the Cedar Point Park Association for 10 years; he also enjoyed boating, golfing, fishing, and being with his grandchildren.

David is survived by his wife, Anita; children, Patrick (Susan) Shaughnessy, and Kathleen (John) Christopher; grandchildren: Brandon, Adam, and Carly Christopher; sister, Lynn (Donald) Jones; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Visitation will take place at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI on Tuesday May 28th from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again on Wednesday May 29th from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday May 29th at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth Street Elkhorn, WI, with Fr. Oriol Regales officiating. David will be laid to rest following the Mass at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in David's name to the ALS Foundation Wisconsin Chapter, 3333 North Mayfair Road Suite #104 Wauwatosa, WI 53222, or online at www.alsawi.org/donate. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.