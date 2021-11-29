Milton, WI - The world lost a passionate outdoorsman, on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Azura Memory Care, Stoughton. David P. Berns, age 79, of Milton, was born on September 19, 1942, in Littleport, IA, the son of Lawrence and Helen (Dillon) Berns. He graduated from Starmont High School. He then served 2 years in the U.S. Army, mostly in Ft. Collins, CO. He moved to the Edgerton, WI area, where he started as a mechanic at a local filling station, then for Kennedy Construction. He worked briefly for Chrysler in Belvidere before hiring on at GM in Janesville. He was employed there 32 years before retiring.
He married Mildred "Millie" Wille in January of 1964, and together they had three children: Mary (Doug) Crandall, Brian Berns and Joseph (Lori) Berns. He is further survived by two grandsons; Daniel Crandall and Jonathon (Alanna) Crandall; two great grandsons; Dillon and Owen Crandall; one brother, Daniel (Helen) Berns; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Millie; two brothers, Larry and Francis Berns; and sister, Norma Fischer.
A special thanks to Azura Memory Care of Stoughton, where he spent the past 14 months of his life. Even well into his dementia, he talked about weekly breakfasts out with "the guys." Although Parkinson's took away his physical ability to do many of his beloved activities (hunting of most every kind, fishing, decoy carving, etc,) he was able to still hold onto those memories, relived them in his mind, and acted them out on more than one occasion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton with Fr. Eric Berns and Fr. David Wanish concelebrating. Burial will follow at Fassett Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton and again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation or the Lewy Body Dementia Association. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
