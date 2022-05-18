Montrose, CO - David Michael Brieske, lifelong Janesville resident, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2022 after a long illness.
Born and raised in Janesville, David spent his time fishing the rivers and lakes of Wisconsin with family and friends. He loved being on and near the water, boat or ice shanty, it put him at ease. David enjoyed working with his hands whether it was working on houses, yard work, or putting up antennas for his company Brieske Antenna Service. He ended his career working for Charter Communications.
David loved building birdhouses, some in which he based off churches in the area. He was fascinated with history and astronomy, loved roller-skating at the Skatin' Place, and frequented music festivals and campgrounds around the state.
The last two years of his life, David spent in Colorado with his daughter Alisha, whom he was extremely proud of. Hiking in the mountains and exploring old mines, he was always in search of extra sparkly rocks and crystals. David was a people person and loved making small talk with everyone, cracking jokes and sharing life stories. He will be greatly missed by many.
David is survived by his daughter, Alisha Brieske; mother, Nancy (Brandt) Brieske; brothers: Mark (Alice) Brieske, Brian (Teresa) Brieske, Tim (Mary) Brieske, Dan Brieske; sister, Sherry Brieske; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Brieske; brother, James Brieske; and his fiancée, Sherry McCumber.
A Celebration of Life will be held for David at the Tallman Carriage House in Janesville on Saturday, June 4 from 1-3pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in David's memory to the nonprofit Fishing Has No Boundaries, to help make fishing accessible to all.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.