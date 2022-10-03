Janesville, WI - David Mathew Lou, age 62, of Janesville passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 26, 1960 in Janesville, the son of La Verne and Gloria (Priest) Lou. He grew up in Janesville and graduated from Parker High School in 1978. Dave married Joy Amerpohl on April 11, 1981 and later married Lori Kerkhoff.
Dave started working for the City of Janesville while in high school and continued to be employed as an electrician for 37 years. When he retired, he was the head of technical services for the city. Dave was a member and served on the board of directors of B.A.C.A. motorcycle club. He was an avid dog lover and was very active in dog rescue and adoption programs.
Dave Lou is survived by his wife, Lori; daughters, Tiffany (Aaron) Ziegler of Mc Farland, WI, Amber Lou of Madison, WI; grandsons, Kade and Keller Ziegler; brothers, Mike (Karen) Lou, Rick Lou, Bob (Abby) Lou;, sisters, Kathy (Kevin) Thurs, Jana Lou; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and numerous friends all of whom lovingly knew him as "Uncle Dave"; and his much loved companion, his dog Lucy.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, La Verne and Gloria Lou as well as his grandparents.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road. A Time of Remembrance to honor Dave's life will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 5th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Online condolences may be made to www.henkeclarson.com.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.