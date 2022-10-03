David Mathew Lou

August 26, 1960 - September 27, 2022

Janesville, WI - David Mathew Lou, age 62, of Janesville passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 26, 1960 in Janesville, the son of La Verne and Gloria (Priest) Lou. He grew up in Janesville and graduated from Parker High School in 1978. Dave married Joy Amerpohl on April 11, 1981 and later married Lori Kerkhoff.