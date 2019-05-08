May 9, 1985 - May 4, 2019

Janesville, WI -- David M. Savona, 33, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 as the result of a motor vehicle accident. David was born on May 9, 1985 to Michael and Andrea (Teri) Savona in Clovis, California. He married Kristen Pohl on June 30, 2012 in Janesville, WI. David was a 2003 graduate of Craig High School, who most recently worked at Best Buy. He loved fishing, and would take on any project asked of him by family or friends - or any project that his wife would volunteer him for. David loved being with his children. He considered himself lucky to be able, for a time, to be a stay-at-home Dad when his girls were younger.

David is survived by his wife, Kristen; and his children: Riley, Grace, Anna and Delia; as well as his parents, Michael and Andrea (Teri) Savona. He is further survived by his sister, Jill Savona; his brother, John Savona; and his nephew, Michael (Mikey) John Savona. David is also survived by his grandmothers, Ann (Noni) Savona and Mary Lou Snow. He will be missed by his extended family and many friends. He is predeceased by his grandfathers, John Vincent Savona and Eliscio Felix.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at All Faiths Funeral Home, 1618 E. Racine St. Janesville, WI, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The sharing of memories will continue following the Memorial Gathering at the Italian House. In lieu of flowers, expressions of love and condolences may be made to: The David M. Savona Memorial Account c/o Edward Jones, 848 Arthur Dr. Milton, WI 53563, for the continued support of his children. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com