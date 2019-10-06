May 5, 1947 - September 27, 2019

Milton, WI -- David M. Jenson, age 72, of Milton, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at SSM Health St. Mary's - Janesville. David was born on May 5, 1947 to Kenneth and Betty (Rohloff) Jenson in Edgerton, WI. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1965, and retired from Spacesaver in Fort Atkinson. He also worked on the railroads in Wisconsin. David enjoyed watching the Packers with his family, playing cards, bowling, and golfing in Milton at Bonnie Meade. He had a witty sense of humor, and a big heart. He could often be found in the garden with a salt shaker, eating tomatoes off the vine. No coincidence that his favorite adult beverage was a Bloody Mary (with olives). He once had a perfect hand in cribbage (29), and taught his children how to play chess. David was a drummer in a band and used to ride a motorcycle. David also volunteered for the Army, serving in Vietnam, before being honorably discharged.

David is survived by his sons: Shane (Misty), Ryan (Kelly), Ben Jenson, and Jordan (Ashley Grosskreutz); his grandchildren: Titus, Magnus, Sonja, Alexander, Avery, Elise, and Lexi; sister, Christine (Willis) McCoy. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathy.

As to David's wishes, there will be no services planned. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services are assisting the family.