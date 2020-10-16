August 6, 1949 - October 13, 2020
Janesville, WI - David M. Hill, age 71, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born in Janesville on August 6, 1949, the son of Melvin and Dorothea (Bennwitz) Hill. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. David married Birgitt Struhler on June 25, 1973, in Gatesville, TX. He was a machinist at Beloit Corp and later a blender at Freedom Plastics.
David is survived by his wife, Birgitt; 4 children: Autumn (Joe) Morehead, Brian (Jannie) Hill, Brandon (Maranda) Hill, and Eric (Makenzie) Hill; 9 grandchildren: Tyler, Lauren, Sarah, Makenna, Cody, Brooklynn, Brayden, Harper, and Gavin; sister, Deb (Marvin) Bouton; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Care for the wonderful care they provided, especially to his nurse, Sara.