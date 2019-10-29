June 12, 1937 - October 26, 2019

Janesville, WI -- David M. Brown, Sr., age 82, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Vista Medical Center in Waukegan, IL. He was born in Janesville on June 12, 1937, the son of Verne and Stella (Pautsch) Brown. David was married to his loving wife, Gloria (Jacobs) Brown, at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Janesville on November 16, 1957, and they were blessed with two sons, David, Jr. and Douglas. David was employed with General Motors Corporation for over 43 years, retiring from the Maintenance Department, and was an active member of the UAW Union, Local # 95. He and his wife enjoyed spending countless winters in the warmth of Gulf Shores, AL. David had a witty dry sense of humor that family and friends grew to enjoy, especially his daughters-in-law. Dave took pleasure playing baseball in his younger years, always enjoyed playing golf, euchre, and having coffee with friends where they solved worldwide issues. Additionally, he had many memorable fishing outings, especially those on the ice with his two sons. David was known locally as the "Pumpkin Man," growing pumpkins at his rural Janesville home for many years for the fall season. He was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria; sons, David (Debra) Brown, Jr. and Doug (Lisa) Brown; grandchildren: Ryan (Beth Peterson) Brown, Joshua (Christine) Brown, Timothy (Jennifer) Brown, Dustin Hayden, Kelsey (Justin) Bales, Molly (Zack) Higdon; great-grandchildren: Maddigan, Audrey, Paxon, Elena, Jaylen, Brooks, David, Rollins and Beckett; brother, William Brown; four sisters-in-law: Judy (Bob) Behl, Holly (Bill) Atkinson, Bonnie Graves and Vicki Weissinger; brothers-in-law, Delos "Jake" (Carol) Jacobs and Dan (Penny) Jacobs; along with many extended family members and friends. David is predeceased by his parents; and sisters, Arlene Manogue and Ruth Putz.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. A gathering of family and friends will immediately follow at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at Schneider Funeral Home. A private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, The American Heart Association, or to The American Lung Association. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com