January 4, 1939 - June 19, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI -- David Lewis Behm, 81, Fort Atkinson passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. David was born on January 4, 1939 in Fort Atkinson to Lewis and Julia (Vasby) Behm. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1956. He married Mary Berkholtz on February 2, 1964. David worked for General Motors in Janesville, and retired as a supervisor in 1999 after 42 years. While working at GM, he also worked the family farm. He was a member at the Moose Lodge in Janesville. David loved hunting and fishing, trapshooting, playing cards.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Susan (Tim) Silha of Janesville, Joan Alvarado of Fort Atkinson, Debra (Kevin) Kraehnke of Fort Atkinson, David (Yvonne) Behm of Columbia City, IN, Steve (Maria Thies) Behm of Cambridge; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Maxine (Bill) Paxson of Stoughton; and special nephew, Dennis (Jolene) Kempf. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marjorie Kempf; grandchildren, Adam Silha and Holly Alvarado; son-in-law, Raul Alvarado.
Due to Covid 19, the family will have a private funeral service. There will be a public graveside service with social distancing at Willerup United Methodist Cemetery, Cambridge, WI on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com