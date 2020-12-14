December 26, 1957 - December 9, 2020
Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - David Lee Riese, age 62, passed away on December 9, 2020 in Fort Atkinson Hospital.
David was born on December 26, 1957 in Monroe, WI the son of Evelyn Elliott and Robert Riese.
David graduated from Brodhead High School in 1977 and worked as a hair stylist for many years before going back to school and worked as a surgical technician while living in Frederick, Maryland. David enjoyed music, especially Barbara Striesand and dancing with his aunt, Barb. David was funny and whitty and also enjoyed spending time with his family.
David is survived by his parents, Evelyn (Richard) Schwartzlow; 4 siblings, Robert (Matilda) Riese, Michael (Barrie) Riese, Thomas (Kerry) Riese and Jay (Diane) Riese; a close aunt, Barb McCarty and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray (Opal) Elliott and Marvin (Sylvia) Schwartzlow and his father, Robert Riese.
Per David's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a burial will take place next summer at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, IL.
The DL Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
