June 10, 1948 - February 8, 2021
Evansville, WI - David Lee Burrow, 72, Janesville, died on Monday, February 8, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 18 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Friends may call after 10 AM on Thursday at the church until the time of service.
Burial with military honors will be in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
If desired memorials would be appreciated to Lakeside Lutheran High School.