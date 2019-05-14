February 22, 1939 - May 11, 2019

Afton/Janesville, WI -- David L. Sowle, age 80, of Afton, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. He was born on February 22, 1939, in Tomah, WI, the son of Irl and Vera (Hill) Sowle. David served in the U.S. Army. He married Donna Lund on July 7, 1962, at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. David was employed as a truck driver for JATCO, was a member of the Wisconsin Horse Pulling Association, and Teamsters 579.

David is survived by two children, Todd (Sandie) Sowle and Brian Sowle; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marsha (Roger) Babcock and Sharon Peterson; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Paula Butler; son, Mark Sowle; two grandchildren, Ashley and David; and three sisters: Coral Williams, Audrey Sowle and Debbie Pettit.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery, Oakdale, WI. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Funeral Home. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com