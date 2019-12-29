March 4, 1944 - December 26, 2019

Elkhorn, WI --

David L. Nettesheim, 75 of Elkhorn, WI, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 4,1944, the son of the late Raymond Nettesheim and Shirley (Bromeland) Kramer. David married Judith "Judy" Dunham on October 22, 1966 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, WI. He worked as an equipment operator for Magill Construction for 40 years. David was a member of the Local 139 Union for over 50 years. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan who knew game facts and statistics dating back to the Vince Lombardi era. David was a very unique guy loved by all that knew him.

David will be deeply missed by his wife of 53 years, Judy; three children: Kim (Tony) Flitcroft, Kelly (John) Odling, and Kevin (Stacey) Nettesheim; eleven grandchildren: Jacob, Kyle, Jack, Cole, Kate, Abriel, Clayton (Leah), Colton, Avonlea, Jordan and Ryan; one great-grandchild due in April 2020; loved extended family, Roxi, Mark, Travis and Troy Steinfest; Step-grandson Anthony (Christine) Flitcroft; two brothers, Gene and Jon Nettesheim; sister-in-law, Nancy Nettesheim. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim Nettesheim.

Mass of Christian burial was held for David at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Elkhorn, WI on Saturday December 28th at 11 a.m. David was laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. Online guest book available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Nettesheim Family.