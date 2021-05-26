David L. McLean

September 1, 1955 - May 23, 2021
Janesville, WI - David Lee McLean, age 65, of Janesville, passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at home. He was born in Freeport, IL on September 1, 1955; the son of Lloyd and Norma Mae (Ilgen) McLean. Dave graduated from Parker High School in 1973 and worked as an Operator for the Parks Department in Janesville. Dave married Janet (Reed) McLean on August 3, 2002 at the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville. Dave was a skilled carpenter, a car buff, and enjoyed traveling the world with Janet in his free time. Dave will always be remembered as an energetic jokester, who was never afraid to try anything and who always left a memorable impression on anyone he met.
Dave is survived by his wife and best friend, Janet McLean; his children: Ned (Maryann) Storer V, Adam (Stephanie) Storer and Zachary McLean; sister, Linda Phillips; niece, Amanda Peterson; grandchildren: Sophia Storer and Eddie Storer VI; and a town full of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. A private family committal will be held at Oakhill Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville WI, 53546. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com