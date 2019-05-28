August 30, 1946 - May 24, 2019

Delavan, WI -- David L. Luciani, age 72, of Delavan, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at his home in Delavan. He was born on August 30, 1946, in Chicago, to Carmen and Lorraine (Mraz) Luciani. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. David was united in marriage to Helen "Marlene" McCabe on September 10, 1969. He was the owner of D&L Service in Delavan for many years. Dave had many interests and hobbies.

David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marlene; two daughters, Angela (Giovanni Fabbri) Cavrini and Nahila (Cristian Mori) Zanetti, both of Italy; three sisters: Carol (Donald) Rickard, of Williams Bay, Kathy (Don) Bumpas, of Las Vegas, and Kim (Jeremy) Philips, of FL; five grandchildren: Edoardo, Tomasso, Gianluca, Matteo, and Beatrice, all of Italy; brother-in-law, Dick (Penne) McCabe, DeKalb; and sister-in-law, Billie Hartmann, Delavan; several aunts and uncles; and many nieces and nephews. David is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at MONROE FUNERAL HOME, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at East Delavan Union Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the Humane Society of Walworth County.