David L. Hesselman

June 19, 1946 - March 1, 2023

Janesville, WI - David L. Hesselman, age 76, of Janesville, formerly of Edgerton, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his home. He was born in Rock County on June 19, 1946, the son of the late Robert and Genevieve (Gray) Hesselman and was a 1965 graduate of Edgerton High School. He entered the US Navy right after graduation and served for 4 years including 2 tours of duty in Vietnam before being discharged in 1969. David was employed at General Motors for 30 years, spending most of his career in the Paint Department before retiring in 2001. He loved hunting, fishing, and golfing, and in his younger years, enjoyed bowling. He was a member of the UAW Local 95, Edgerton VFW Post 2708, and the Edgerton Conservation Club.