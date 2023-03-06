Janesville, WI - David L. Hesselman, age 76, of Janesville, formerly of Edgerton, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his home. He was born in Rock County on June 19, 1946, the son of the late Robert and Genevieve (Gray) Hesselman and was a 1965 graduate of Edgerton High School. He entered the US Navy right after graduation and served for 4 years including 2 tours of duty in Vietnam before being discharged in 1969. David was employed at General Motors for 30 years, spending most of his career in the Paint Department before retiring in 2001. He loved hunting, fishing, and golfing, and in his younger years, enjoyed bowling. He was a member of the UAW Local 95, Edgerton VFW Post 2708, and the Edgerton Conservation Club.
He is survived by his son, Jerry (Darla) Hesselman of Kissimmee, FL, beloved granddaughter, Abigail Hesselman; 2 brothers, Neil (Nancy) Hesselman and Bob (Barb) Hesselman both of Edgerton; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded by his parents.
A Memorial Gathering to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. A brief prayer will conclude at 2:00 p.m. and then burial and full military honors will be accorded at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. An additional celebration of life will follow the burial at Bucky's Lucky Bell Bar & Grill, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville beginning at 3:00 p.m. Memorials in David's name can be made to VFW Post 2708, Edgerton. For online condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.