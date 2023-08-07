David L. Habeck

January 20, 1976 - August 1, 2023 Riverview, FL - On August 1st, 2023, after a long 4 and a half year battle with cancer at the age of 67, David gained his forever wings and was called home. David was born January 20, 1956 to Wallace and Ruth (Galster Habeck) Swisher. After graduating Craig High School (in 1975), David married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Juanita on a chilly day in February 1976. David worked in many different industries in his life with is last as Staples before his retirement in 2022. One thing he was most proud of was his family, especially his 2 girls. He was the dad that was at every school concert, dance recital, graduation, and wedding. He made sure to instill all of his principles, values, and wisdom into his girls to ensure we would always have a piece of him. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, even visiting a few tracks. He was also enjoyed his time with Scouting and Ducks Unlimited. Dave enjoyed traveling and making sure to embarrass his daughters.
David is survived by is loving wife of 47 years, Juanita of Riverview, FL; his two daughters, Rhonda (Jason) Rowin of Tampa, FL and Michelle (Matthew) Boardman of Spokane, WA; stepfather, Don Swisher, of Janesville, WI; brothers: Larry (Gala) Habeck of Riverview, FL and Scott (Linda) Habeck of Stephenson, MI; and his sister, Kandy (Jeff) Kirkpatrick of Janesville; grandsons, Dyllan Witt of Janesville, and Karter Boardman of Spokane, WA; and his great-grandson, Zander Karpes; in addition to many nieces; nephews; friends; acquaintances and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gary and Jeff; and grandparents.