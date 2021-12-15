David L. "Dave" Ehlers

Janesville, WI - David 'Dave' L. Ehlers, 73, passed away at Cedar Crest on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was born March 25, 1948, in Janesville to the late Harry J. and Norma H. (Wenzel) Ehlers. Dave graduated from Janesville High School in 1966. In August of 1968, Dave joined the U.S. Navy and served his country honorably until his discharge from service in August of 1972. After his service, Dave continued his education in Madison where he went to school to become an electrical engineer then worked for the Barber Colman Co. for over 30 years.
Dave enjoyed many things which included camping, canoeing, snow skiing, and activities with his family and friends. He looked forward to the annual Rockford Chili Shootout, traveling, and anything analytical like games, puzzles, and card games.
Dave is survived by his siblings: Jeanette Ehlers Spence, Gloria Ehlers, RaNae (Michael) Jewell, Timothy (Susan) Ehlers, and Darlene (Dennis) Heider; 12 nieces and nephews; and 17 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece Hannah Jewell.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12:30 PM at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Full Military Honors to follow. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 AM to time of service. Burial will be in the Old Johnstown Cemetery, Johnstown, WI. Memorials are appreciated to Huntington's Disease Society of America, www.hdsa.org. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the Ehlers family.
A special thank you for the entire staff of Cedar Crest for the care of Dave over the past two years.
To plant a tree in memory of David Ehlers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.