July 31, 1936 - July 1, 2019

Rockford, IL -- David Kutz, 82, of Rockford, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born July 31, 1936 in Janesville, WI, to Leonard and Bernice (Henning) Kutz. David attended Kemerer School in rural Rock County, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1954. He served in the United States Air Force from 1956-1960 in Okinawa, Japan. David received his BS in accounting from NIU and was employed with Woodward. He retired in 1993. He married Catherine Belstner on July 22, 1967.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine Kutz; son, Patrick J. Kutz; sisters, Ruth Clark and Linda Vannucci. Predeceased by his parents; and brothers: Leonard, Wayne, Robert and Kenneth Kutz.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St., Roscoe, IL 61073 with Pastor Scott Herbert officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com