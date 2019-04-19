February 6, 1955 - March 29, 2019

Janesville, WI -- David Karl Dykeman, age 64, of Janesville, died Friday, March 29th, 2019, at his home. He was born in Edgerton on February 6th, 1955, the son of William and Elsie (Zeininger) Dykeman. He was educated in Milton. Before Dave's formal schooling began, he was already cultivating a life full of the activities that would define him; working, hunting, fishing, and trapping. At an early age, Dave found himself pressed to participate in a large family in Charlie's Bluff. This would be the beginning of a life of work, the outdoors, and generosity. Near his childhood home, he would work local agricultural jobs, catch turtles, and learn to trap for prized pelts. Trapping became a morning ritual on his way to and from school. His teen job was at Kidder's Game Farm in Milton. He would later work at the Nunn-Bush factory in Edgerton, and the Stoughton trailer factory in Stoughton. The factory walls did not suit Dave. Learning the roofing trade, he later opened his own business, Dykeman Roofing. Regardless of weather, he was able to provide years of work for himself, and his family and friends. In his free time, he could be found eating copious amounts of tomatoes in his garden, fishing the Rock River, Kiwanis Pond, Lake Koshkonong, and hunting with his nephew, Dana and son in Western Wisconsin. As a natural athlete, he played for Saxer's Sporting Goods during the local softball seasons, and was donned the nickname of "flash" due his tremendous speed. His same speed was later witnessed in the legs of his son, Miles.

Dave is survived by his wife, Pamela (Weber) Dykeman; his three children: Miles (Lindsay) Dykeman of Janesville, Celena and Ashley Herman; three grandchildren: Brecken, Marlow, and Camilla Dykeman; his mother, Elsie; four sisters: Karla (Bob Coakly), Karen, Linda (Jerry Johnson), and Marcy (Michael Barlass); three brothers: Mike (Irene), Mark and Tom (Sheila); and many nieces; nephews; and friends.

A Celebration of Dave's life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for family, and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for family and friends on Saturday, May 18th, at the IOOF, 22 N. Main St., Janesville. If you are not able to make the celebration, but would like to send a memorial to the family, please contact his son, Miles Dykeman.