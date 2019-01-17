August 2, 1961 - January 14, 2019
Janesville, WI -- David K. Shetler, 57, of Janesville, WI, passed away after a long illness on Monday, January 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. David was born on August 2, 1961 in Lima, OH, to the late Homer and Zona (Odle) Shetler. He went on to marry the love of his life, Alice Gurney, on December 2nd, 1986 in Janesville, WI. He worked as a truck driver for many years at Jelinek Trucking, before owning his own dump truck. David was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his grandchildren more than anything on this earth. He was a great friend to many people, and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was everyone's biggest fan, and was loved by so many. He will be missed dearly.
David is survived by his wife, Alice Shetler; three children: Heather (Richard) Bellomo, Brian Shetler, and Shawn (Satyn) Shetler; five grandchildren: Saphire (Brandon), Devon, Joseph, Jade, Andrew; and one great-grandchild, Shyanna; siblings, Linda (William) Graham and Timothy Shetler; close friends: Dave and Donna Williams, Jim and Julie Wolfer, Gary Johnson; and so many more extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 19th, 2019, at the Albrecht Funeral and Cremation Services, 828 Janesville Street, Milton, WI. Visitations will be held Saturday at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the start of services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
