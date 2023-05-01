David K. Nichols

Footville, WI - David Kenneth Nichols, age 73, of Footville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at home. He was born on July 3, 1949, in Dodgeville, the only child of Kenneth E. and Lois M. (Mc Vay) Nichols.
He was raised in Beloit all his life and graduated with the class of 1967, from Beloit Memorial High School. His first jobs after high school were with Gardner Machine, Fairbanks Morse, and Beloit Corp. It was then that he decided to join the U.S. Army to service his country and follow in his fathers' footsteps.
At a time when our country was experiencing social unrest and people in the military were looked down upon by their peers, he entered military service in February 1969. He served 3 months in Fort Campbell, KY, 9 months in Fort Gordon, GA, then to Kaiserslautern, Germany where he spent 23 months. He was honorably discharged from military service in January 1972.
Upon his return to Beloit, he got a job at United Industries in May 1972, where he was employed for 36+ years. He also met his wife to be Teresa in 1972, and they were married May 7, 1977. David enjoyed hunting and trap shooting. He was an avid woodworker, always making something. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and going on road trips with his wife. He was a life member of the NRA and HOG.
David is survived by his loving wife, Teresa; and his two pride and joys in life, his children; Amanda (Eric Henning) Nichols and Steve (Kelly Pittenger) Nichols; grandson, Cody Henning; aunt and uncle; Bev Brugger and Larry Mc Vay; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; his dumb-doodle dog, Harry; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of David's Life will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
