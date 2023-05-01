David K. Nichols

July 3, 1949 - April 27, 2023

Footville, WI - David Kenneth Nichols, age 73, of Footville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at home. He was born on July 3, 1949, in Dodgeville, the only child of Kenneth E. and Lois M. (Mc Vay) Nichols.

To plant a tree in memory of David Nichols as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.