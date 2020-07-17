April 8, 1943 - July 15, 2020
Janesville, WI -- David Joseph Zigler, age 77, of Janesville passed away at his home Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Janesville on April 8, 1943, the son of Joseph and Dorothy (Burrows) Zigler. David grew up in Janesville. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1961. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. He was united in marriage to Noreta (Reta) Olson on November 3, 1962 in Clintonville, WI. David was employed as office manager of Friendly Ford, which later became Gordie Boucher Ford Lincoln Mercury of Janesville, for many years.
David Zigler is survived by his wife, Reta; sons, Jeff (Julie) Zigler of Omaha, NE, and Gary (Michelle) Zigler of Tampa, FL; grandchildren: Cassie (Andrew) Heisterkamp, Megan Luedtke, Talia (Taylor) Zigler, Chyle Rose Zigler, Adam Zigler, Jennifer (Zach) Zigler; great-grandson, Sawyer Heisterkamp; brothers: Jim (Sandie) Zigler, Ralph (Nanci) Zigler, Tom (Ginny) Zigler, Steve (Rita) Zigler; and sister, Nancy Warner. David was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Zigler; his brother, Bill Zigler; and his granddaughter, Cassandra Zigler.
Private family funeral services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Monsignor Daniel Ganshert will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home
We wish to thank Mercy Hospice and Jenny Zigler for all their care and support for David.