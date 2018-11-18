March 22, 1936 - November 15, 2018
Whitewater, WI -- David Joseph Thiele, 82, of Whitewater, WI, passed away on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI. He was born on March 22, 1936, in Allen's Grove, WI, the son of Norma Cathern (Wilms) and Joseph J. Thiele. He was a 1954 graduate of Northwestern Military Academy in Lake Geneva, and then served in the 32nd Wisconsin National Guard Division. He was called to active duty in Washington State during the Cuban Missile Crisis. David later took over the family business, Thiele Brothers Construction, in partnership with his brother, John. For many years he served on the board of the Mt. Phillips Cemetery, Allen's Grove. David was a member of the Sunset Riders Snowmobile Club, and spent summers camping with his family and friends. Those who knew Dave could always count on him to lend a helping hand, whether it was bartending, spreading manure, laying concrete, roofing, roasting pigs, or running errands. He enjoyed socializing with his many friends, and could always be found at the local diner for the early morning coffee and "news".
He married Virginia (Benner) in 1963. Together they had four children: Kristin (Joe) Holien of Winona, MN, Paul (Robin) of Beloit, Joel (Dawn) of Darien, and Daniel (Dynel) of Baraboo. Grandchildren include: Morgan, Christian, and David Holien, Tyler and Logan Thiele, and Ariel Ince. He is also survived by his sisters, Joan Schultz of Verona and Barbara (Jack) Miller of Madison; sister-in-law, Sandralee Thiele; and partner, Linda Troemel. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John.
A remembrance for Dave will be held on Monday, November 19, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, WI. Burial with military service will be held at Mt Phillips Cemetery in the spring, date to be determined.
