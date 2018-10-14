March 22, 1957 - August 5, 2018
Delavan, WI -- David John Matson, passed away peacefully in Milwaukee, WI, on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. His family was by his side. David was born in Walworth County on March 22, 1957. He grew up in Delavan with his two brothers, Paul and Jim. His parents, Jerome and Dorothy, built a home on the corner of Borg Road and North Shore Dr. to raise their family. It overlooked the cornfields and beautiful sunsets to the west. David spent his school days there graduating from Delavan-Darien High School in 1975.It was a great place for him to grow up; just three miles out of town, and nearby to both Borg (Swan) Creek and Delavan Lake with its Delavan Lake Yacht Club, the Buzzell family's Glen Erie Farm plus all else that the area had to offer. At that time the Borg Farms were in full swing and the surroundings were agricultural. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater and worked in Marketing and Product Engineering with firms in Southeastern Wisconsin during his professional life.
One of his favorite places on earth was the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, aka, the Horicon Marsh. There he would marvel at the incredible bird migrations on their way to warmer winter climes. Equal to Horicon was his passion for Bayfield, WI, the state's northern most point, along with its neighbors, the Apostle Islands on Lake Superior. There he also enjoyed the abundant wildlife. He was an avid game bird hunter and fisherman in those two regions. Naturally, his favorite artist was a wildlife artist, Wisconsin's Owen Gromme. And there was absolutely no point in giving David a ring during a Green Bay Packer Game. He was a devoted father to his son with whom he shared his name. He loved all things Wisconsin.
His is survived by his son, David Matson of Janesville, WI; brother Paul Matson of Nevada City, CA.; brother, Jim Matson of Milwaukee, WI; and his beloved life partner, Patty Vallee, of Oak Creek, WI.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 20, at Christ Episcopal Church in Delavan, 503 E. Walworth Avenue. Betzer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
