David John Buchholz

Edgerton, WI - David J. Buchholz age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday July 21, 2023 with his loving family by his side at Edgerton Memorial Community Hospital. David was born on July 15, 1929, in Janesville, Wisconsin, to William and Lena (Trampe) Buchholz. The family moved to Edgerton when David was a baby, and he proceeded to live in Edgerton for the rest of his life. He attended Edgerton schools, graduating in 1947. He attended Carthage College in Carthage, Illinois, graduating with a BS in Business in 1951. David was drafted into the United States Army in 1951. He served in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in December 1953. He joined his father, William, at the family business, the Buchholz Insurance Agency, where he worked until his retirement. He drove for Burns Bus Company for many years after he retired. He married Reta Mae Hansen on August 3, 1957, at the First Methodist Church in Platteville, Wisconsin. They raised three children together, Nancy, Craig, and Jon. David was heavily involved with the Edgerton community. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Jaycees. He was a past president of Edgerton Economic Development. He was named Honored Citizen of the Edgerton Community in 1987. He was a lifelong member of Central Lutheran Church in Edgerton, where he served on countless committees and ushered. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 66 years, Reta, their children, Nancy (Adam Grabski) Buchholz, Craig (Vickie), Jon (Julie), grandchildren Katie (Nick) Myers, Kellie (Joseph III) Cafferata, Jeremiah Grabski, Madeline (Jason Murray) Buchholz, William (Darlaina Boyd) Buchholz, Great-grandchildren Elaina, Georgia, Stella, and Nickolas Myers, Joseph IV and Anthony Cafferata, sister Mary (Buchholz) Kipfer. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lena Buchholz, his in-laws, George and Ethel Hansen, sister-in-law Shirley Hansen, and brother-in-law Lawrence Kipfer.