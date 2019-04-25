December 12, 1970 - April 17, 2019

Venice, CA -- David Joel Redmann, 48, formerly of Janesville, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, of glioblastoma brain cancer in Venice, CA, where he resided. He was the son of Ray and Karen Redmann, Janesville and was born on December 12, 1970, in Janesville. A graduate of St. Paul's Lutheran School, Janesville; Milton Senior High School; and UW-Whitewater, David moved to California upon graduating from college. He first worked as a private investigator. In later years, he worked as a canyoneering guide, certified wilderness first responder, and rope access professional for television shows. Shortly before his illness, he trained and worked in several states for a company installing zip lines in parks and resorts.

In addition to his parents, David is survived by a brother, Dean, of Milwaukee; and a sister, Dawn, of Santa, Monica, CA. He was preceded in death by grandparents; uncles; aunts; and cousins.

Services for David will be held Friday, April 26, at 2 p.m. at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Janesville, with Rev. J. H. Hendrikson officiating. A visitation at 1 p.m. will precede the service. Burial will follow services in Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran School Student Aid Fund, Janesville, or a charity of the giver's choice. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com