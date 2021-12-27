Rev. Dr. David J. Spong was born April 19, 1944 in Whitechapel Stepney, London, England to Herbert James and Ellen (Foulkes) Spong. He stepped into glory on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.
David was an Ambassador for Christ. He loved the Lord with all his heart and all who knew David knew about his relationship with Christ, his devotion to Judy and his family. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and doted on his great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all his family and most especially his dog, "Princess" Petra. We will miss his sense of humor and especially his Sir Albert Boxer adventure stories.
Rev. Dr. Spong is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Judith Anne (Thompson) Spong; his children Dawn (Peter) Fiedler and Darren (Lauren) Spong; grandchildren Mitchell (Dani) Heath, Michael Fiedler, Matthew (Barbara) Heath, and Alex (Fiancée Abby Ahl) Heath; great grandchildren Elaina, Isaiah, and Elijah Heath.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28 from 9:30 AM until 10: 45 AM at Calvary Community Church, Hwy 50 and Harris Rd. in Lake Geneva. The service will be at 11:00 AM.
Burial will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens.
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171
