April 6, 1949 - June 15, 2020
Evansville, WI -- David J. Persons, age 71, passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, at Mercy Hospital Janesville of a brief illness. He was born on April 6, 1949 in Stoughton, WI, the son of Donald and Harriet (Runey) Persons. He graduated from Evansville High School, Class of 1967. David served in the United States Air Force from April 10, 1968 to June 1, 1971 active duty, and then continued his service for 24 years as a Civil Engineer. David married Sandra Noel on August 29, 1970 at KI Sawyer A.F.B. in the U.P. of Michigan. He went on to work for the Evansville Post Office for 20 years before retiring. Dave loved music, especially the Praise Team and Senior Choir at St. John's Lutheran Church. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was active in the men's group and Bible study. He loved going on mission trips, and being involved in the Evansville Community Theater. He was a Lions Club member. He truly loved going to the Runey family lunches. He worked at the Evansville Care Closet.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy of Evansville; two sons, David (Becky) of Janesville, and Matthew (Jennifer) of Evansville; two granddaughters, Cora and Kailey; grandson; Ryan; sister, Ethel Ann of Madison; two brothers, Joseph (Carol) of LaFarge, and Kent of Janesville; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville with Reverend Matthew Poock. Burial will follow burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville assisting the family. Donations can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Evansville Community Theater. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
Special thank you to Evansville EMT's, Mercy ER, and ICU.