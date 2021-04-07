April 3, 1963 - April 4, 2021
Lake Geneva, WI - David J. Canino, 58 yrs of Lake Geneva, WI. Passed to eternal life at his residence on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 David was born on April 3, 1963 to Benjamin Sr and Gladys (Lenihan) Canino in Evergreen Park, IL. David married Eleanor Grace Vesagas on March 20, 2015 in Palmdale, CA. David is survived by his loving wife Eleanor, siblings Anne (Bill) Wimberley, Elizabeth (John), Catherine (Vincent), Donna (Jim) Wines, Denise, Benjamin Jr. Canino, Gregory Canino and Keith (Elaine) Canino and nieces and nephews, Robert (Sarah) Wimberley, Catherine Wimberley and Mary Beth, Melany (Bryan), Jonathan, Samantha Wines and Jeff Wines. Preceded in death by his parents and nephew Nicholas. Also survived by his mother-in-law Eugenia, sister-in-law Malou, brothers-in-law Roland, Franklin. & Ferdinand, cousin Mike (Nancy) Lenihan whom he grew up with as a very young boy, relatives and many friends. David was a Histologist with Kaiser Permanente in California for many years. Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, WI) on Friday April 9th, 2021 from 6-9 pm and Saturday, April 10th from 8-9:15am with a procession to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Private Interment will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Canino family.