July 18, 1942 - May 16, 2020
Milton, WI -- David J. Adams, age 77, of Milton, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. David was born on July 18, 1942 to David and Sue (Jankela) in Oak Park, IL. He graduated in 1960 from Harvard High School, in Harvard, IL, and served in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964. While in the Air Force, David helped maintain the B-47 bomber. He was stationed at McConnell AFB in Wichita Kansas where he met and married Sarah Kindrick on May 5, 1963. David also was stationed overseas for a year at the Royal Air Force base Brize Norton. After leaving the Air Force, David began working at General Motors in Janesville, WI. Spending 42 years with GM, David progressed from the assembly line, to front line supervisor, and finally to production planning and development of future models being built at the assembly plant. After retiring, David became an Alderman for the City of Milton for 10 years. David was very proud of both of his son's accomplishments. Never failing to crow about Brian's engineering designs that had been built in the Milwaukee area, and Tim's burgeoning photography hobby. David enjoyed auto racing, all sports, but especially the Chicago Bears, history, aviation, and photography. In his spare time, he also enjoyed watching old movies.
David is survived by his sons, Tim and Brian (Jennifer); grandchildren Lyla: Mitchell, Jacob, and Kellyn; his brother, Gordon (Bev) Adams; sister, April (Terry) Bovenmeyer; and many nieces; nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Sarah.
Private family graveside services will be held with full military honors. The Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services Milton is assisting the family.