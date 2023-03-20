David Isham Mar 20, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 16, 2023Elkhorn, WI - David W. Isham age 77, a resident of La Grange Township, Wisconsin, passed away inLake Geneva, WI on March 16, 2023. David was born August 17, 1945, theyoungest son of Webb Isham and Emma Ardilla (Waren) Isham. He is survived byhis brother Donald (Mary) Isham of Albany Twp. ME, sister Linda Isham ofBloomfield, CT, nephew Mat (Kate) Isham of Portland, OR, nieces Edna McCarthy(Mike) of Mercer, WI and Marybeth Whitten (Frankie) of Westport, NY,grandnieces Tamara Isham and Stephanie Lalumiere, grandnephew CoreyWhitten, great grandniece Peyton Isham and great grandnephew Nate Lalumiere,and good neighbors and friends. His parents are deceased.David graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Air Forceand saw duty in Viet Nam. Following his tour of duty in the air force he worked asa mechanic. He was a proud member of the La Grange Volunteer Fire Departmentand an avid collector of "toy" tractors, trucks, cars, and fire engines. He will beremembered as a good son, brother, uncle, and friend, who liked to tell stories.David was always willing to lend a hand where needed.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the La Grange FireDepartment, W6080 US Highway 12, Whitewater WI 53190. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now 6 business fail underage alcohol sales compliance checks Luck on St. Paddy's Day in Janesville, or a good story about it, anyway Janesville man stopped with child in car charged with fourth OWI, license revoked Public record for March 17, 2023 Four of five Janesville City Council candidates turn out for forum Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW