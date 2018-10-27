David Haim Salas III

October 9, 1951 - October 18, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Early in the morning of October 18, 2018, David Haim Salas III unexpectedly passed away. He was born October 9, 1951 and was preceded in death by his mother, Merla (nee Frank), father, David, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He will be greatly missed by and always remain in the hearts of his daughter, Jessica, and her fiance, Christopher, his sister, Claudia, close friend and ex-wife Judith Aysan, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Dave was an avid animal lover who is surrounded by his beloved dobies Duchess, Rajah, and Prancer as well as his many other dogs and cats he dearly loved.

He took pride in his job at The Janesville Gazette. Dave's family wishes to thank his Gazette friends for the assistance and support they provided him in the last few years.

Per Dave's request there will be a private burial at Milton Lawn Memorial Park. If desired, donations in his name may be made to Rock County Humane Society.

