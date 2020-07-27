October 10, 1939 - July 22, 2020
Footville, WI -- David G. Kinnick, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Andover, KS, near his son's home. He was born at home on October 10, 1939 in Indianapolis to Gayle and Lucille (Faulconer) Kinnick. He became a Christian through encouragement of his sister and North Tacoma Christian Church, Bruce Miller, Minister. After graduating from Broad Ripple High School in Indianapolis, he attended Minnesota Bible College in Minneapolis, where during his freshman year he met and married Zola Kennedy. They were married on August 23, 1958 in Clarion, IA. He earned a 5-year Bachelor of Theology Degree from MBC in 1962. He earned a Master of Ministry Degree from Kentucky Christian College in 1987. David was grateful to serve his Lord in ministry. He loved preaching, pastoral care and working with youth. During his 35 years of ministry he was involved in church related events and organizations as well as community involvement. The ministries served were Youth and secretary in Phoenix (2 years), preaching minister in Indiana (3 years), Kentucky (8 years), Footville (19 years) and Illinois (2.5 years). They returned to Footville, and he took a job in Madison at Bou-Matic/Thermastor, from which he retired in 2010 after 131/2 years. After retirement, he continued preaching occasionally by doing 3 interim ministries. For community he served as Little League Coach (Yankees), the Parkview School Board (6 years), Municipal Judge for Footville since 2004 and 25+ years as Chaplain for the Rock County Sheriff's Office. He was on the 120 person committee for the NACC, and served as president of Rock River Camp, the Wisconsin Christian Ministry Association, and the Central Kentucky Minister's Association. He loved the outdoors. In 1979, he started taking groups of teenagers to the Boundary Water Canoe Area on the Minnesota/Canada border. He did a total of 20 trips. As a family they loved camping. They took vacations and also attended the North American Christian Convention at least 33 times. He was privileged to take the family into all 48 contiguous states and Canada. He and Zola vacationed in Mexico, and traveled to Hawaii and Alaska for their 25th and 35th Anniversaries. He and Zola also enjoyed extended trips to 13 countries of Europe and later to the Celtic countries.
He is survived by his three children: Timothy (Tracy) of Rose Hill, KS; Jonathan of Johnson City, TN and Susanna (Joni Holt) Kinnick of Port Byron, IL; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Julie (Kevin) Gentry, Wyatt and Dalton of Conway Springs, KS; Katrina (Chris) Murray of Rose Hill, KS; Robert (Kaitlin) Kinnick, Violet of Derby, KS; Nathan (Amy) Kinnick of Seattle, WA; Natalie Kinnick of East Aurora, NY; sisters, Vaughn (Bob) Leversedge, and Martha Bendickson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Zola, who died on July 6, 2020; a daughter-in-law, Diane Downhour Kinnick; and brother-in-law, Dave Bendickson.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Footville Church of Christ, with Pastors John Thomson and Paul Roberts officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Church on Friday, July 31, 2020. Please follow Covid Rules. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Town of Center. Memorials can be made to Footville Church of Christ.
Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.