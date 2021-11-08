David G. "Dave" McKaig

August 15, 1941 - November 5, 2021
Edgerton, WI - David "Dave" G. McKaig, 80, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 with his family by his side at the Edgerton Hospital. He was born August 15, 1941, in Janesville to the late Walter and Jean (Brigham) McKaig. He would spend most of his childhood in Janesville until his dad moved the family to Edgerton, where Dave graduated from Edgerton High School in 1959. After school, Dave enlisted in the Air Force and served his country proudly. Once out of service he went to work for GM, as a supervisor in the shipping and receiving department, and retired from there.
On June 16, 1984 Dave married Kathryn "Kathy" Lock Rinker at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Edgerton, where they were faithful members.
Dave was a true outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing especially his annual trips to Lake Erie and Lake Michigan. He also enjoyed playing dartball league at church and being on the Church Council as the V.P. Most of all though, Dave truly loved his time he would have with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Kathy McKaig; his children: Donald (Rebbecca) McKaig, Daniel (Beth) McKaig, Dedra (Gerry) Loos, Mary Hays, Lynn (Peter) St. John, Paula Rinker, and Jennifer Rinker; his 11 grandchildren: Amanda, Amber (Kraig), Kali (Andrew), Laci "LuLu", Michael, Paul, Jessica (Christian), Payton, Olivia, Briana, and Elizabeth; two great grandchildren: Ava and Olivia; mother of his three children: Lillian Helgestad; sisters-in-law: Millie and Ann McKaig; and several of his fishing buddies: Gene, Larry, and Carl. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Donald, Douglas, and Dean; and a nephew Jeff McKaig.
Funeral Service for Dave will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Edgerton with Pastor Dave Nelsestuen presiding. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM at the church until time of service. Burial will follow immediately at Fassett Cemetery, where Dave will be accorded his Full Military Funeral Honors. Memorials are appreciated to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church. Due to construction on Main St. you may get to the church from Lyons St off Main St or you may follow the Detour to Hain Rd and come back on Main St to the church. EVERYONE WILL BE ASKED TO WEAR THEIR MASK. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
The family wishes to sincerely thank the Edgerton EMTs, 4th Floor Mercy Hospital Nurses and staff, Edgerton Hospital doctors and nurses, and everyone with Heartland Hospice for their care for Dave.