Walworth, WI - David Frank Woodrich, 91, died peacefully on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at home with his daughters by his side. Dave was born October 26, 1929 in Big Foot, Illinois to Frank and Edna
Woodrich. He moved to his Big Foot Prairie farm when he was 5 years old.
He was a 1948 graduate of Walworth High School and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Short Course. On November 3, 1951, he married his grade school sweetheart Joan Estelle Rossmiller at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Sharon. They dairy farmed on The Big Foot Prairie until 1972. Then he was one of the first employees of Kikkoman Foods of Walworth. He retired from Kikkoman in 1988 and continued farming on their farm.
Dave and Joan had two children, daughters Debbie and Peggy, who were raised on the family farm.
Dave was involved in 4-H as a member and leader, Farm Bureau, Walworth School Board, Historical Society of Walworth, The Harvard Moose Lodge, and the Walworth Grange. He was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Walworth. He also enjoyed flowers, gardening, wood working, baking, and everything outdoors.
He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and Milwaukee Brewers Fan. He loved and cherished his family. He had a strong work ethic and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
His legacy includes his daughters Debbie (Larry) Quist, Peggy (Rick) Oostra, grandchildren Ashley (Dave) Fuller, Nathan (Meghan) Quist, Taylor (Meghan) Quist, Lindsey (Quinn) White, and Jennifer Oostra; great grandchildren Bentley, Stella, Charlie, Isla, Anson, Wynter, Dean, Ruby, and Penny Jane; as well as nephews, nieces, and many good friends.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob and his dearly beloved wife of 65 years, Joanie.
His family would like to thank all the friends and neighbors that stopped in to visit him.
Memorials may be made to the Historical Society of Walworth and the Big Foot Prairie.
Services were held at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Walworth with burial at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Williams Bay.
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 275-2171.
