David F. Gerhardt

April 1, 1942 - November 20, 2019

Sharon, WI -- David was born in Chicago as an April Fools' Baby to Bishop and Adele Gerhardt. He passed away on November 20, 2019. David attended Le Moyne Grammar School, and Lakeview High School, just like his sweetheart. He married Veronica (Roni) K. Gerhardt in 1964 at Christ Lutheran Church in Chicago, after serving in the Navy during the Cuban Blockade. He holds the title of a ditch digger, which he is proud of: that title is earned when your ship passes through the Panama Canal. David started his photography career in Chicago before buying out his employer and creating his own company, David Gerhardt Studios. In 1976, he decided he wanted move his family from Chicago to a safer community, and relocated to Sharon, WI. In 1990, he moved his studio to Sharon, where his banner still flies today. David was part of many organizations in Sharon: The Recreation Council; Lions Club; The American Legion; Main Street Organization; the Chamber of Commerce; and Christ Lutheran Church. He was very active, and helped taking pictures of all the baseball teams, everyone on Halloween and during any events held in the community. He was always capturing that KODAK moment.

David is survived by two sons, David Andrew (wife, Kendra) of Dubuque, IA, Matthew Ulysses (wife, Kim) of Sharon; three grandchildren; one granddaughter, Amber (Chris Capozzoli) of Dubuque; and two grandsons, Malichi, currently in the Marines stationed in Japan, and Konor, currently going to school at UW Rock County. David was preceded in death by his wife, Veronica (Roni); and both of his older sisters, Judy and Maxine.

There will be a celebration of life memorial at Kip and Deb's Tavern, 184 Park St., Sharon, WI, on December 7 from 2 p.m. thru the day, with a memorial service at 4 p.m. Food will be provided. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Marquardt Foundation Inc., 1045 Hill St., Watertown, WI 53098. For more information, visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.