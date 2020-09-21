October 3, 1921 - September 7, 2020
Janesville, WI -- David Erving Ovans, age 98, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Monday evening, September 7, 2020 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. He was born on October 3, 1921 in Prentice, WI, the son of Charles and Mamie (Nelson) Ovans. He grew up on a farm in Pennington Township, Price County, WI. He graduated from Park Falls High School while he was serving at the Riley Creek C.C.C. Camp. During World War II, Dave was a member of the U.S. Navy and served in the Aleutian Island campaign as well as several other campaigns in the South Pacific. Dave married Doris A. Leischer on December 13, 1952. They resided in Milwaukee for a short time before moving to Janesville, where Dave's brother, Charles was a home builder. Dave went to work at the Janesville General Motors plant, where he was an electrician and small tool repair person for 30 years.
Dave was a member of the First Baptist Church, and Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. He and Doris enjoyed camping for many years and were members of Janesville Family Campers and Air Steam Club. Following retirement, Dave and Doris enjoyed spending many winters in Arizona and Florida, along with travels to Europe. Dave loved aviation and earned his private pilot's license after World War II on the GI bill. He also enjoyed the National Parks out west, where many family vacations took place.
Dave is survived by three children: Ron (Mary) Ovans, Bruce Ovans, Judy (Chuck) Murphy; five grandchildren: Ingrid (Jason) Peterson, Justin Ovans, Maureen (Travis) Beckerle, Connor Murphy and Ragen Murphy; five great-grandchildren: Hunter and Brianne Peterson, Ira, Graham and Pascal Beckerle; his brother, Charles (Rosemary) Ovans; nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Ovans, on December 21, 2014. His parents; his sisters, Gladys Peterson and Lindy Davis; and his daughter-in-law, Olivia Ovans also preceded him in death.
Dave Ovans family will meet friends from 10:30 a.m.to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Rotary Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville with a service to celebrate Dave's life to follow at 11:30 a.m. Rev. Tom DeWitt will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Fellowship and a luncheon will follow the services. Dave's family asks that masks be worn and social distancing practices be followed. Private entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or Agrace Hospice. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
