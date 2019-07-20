September 20, 1937 - July 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- David E. Tracy, age 81, of Janesville died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born on September 20, 1937 in Juda, WI, the son of the late Albert Lester and Millicent (Hamilton) Tracy. In 1964, David married Beverly J. Kessler, and together they had four children. She predeceased him on May 17, 1974. David along with his son, owned and operated "Double T Masonry" for many years.

Success

He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much;

Who has enjoyed the trust of pure women, the respect of intelligent men and the love of little children;

Who has filled his niche and accomplished his task;

Who has left the world better than he found it whether by an improved poppy, a perfect poem or a rescued soul;

Who has never lacked appreciation of Earth's beauty or failed to express it;

Who has always looked for the best in others and given them the best he had;

Whose life was an inspiration;

Whose memory a benediction.

--1904 Bessie Anderson Stanley

Dave is survived by his children: Russ Tracy of Salida, CO, Gary (Nikki) Tracy of Austin, TX, Jodi (Brad) Akey of Janesville, and David (Dolores Carpenter) Tracy of Alexander, ND; grandchildren: Amber, Summer, Amanda, Tabitha, Nicole, Kristen, Danielle, Douglas, and Adam; 13 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ray (Norma) Tracy and Gary (Linda) Tracy. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his siblings: Nick Tracy, Doris Perkins, Albert Jr (Bud) Tracy, Virginia (Ginny) McCann, Judith, Norma, and Wilfred (Billy). A Celebration honoring David's life will be held on August 4th, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Jodi.

