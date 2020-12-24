December 17, 2020
Janesville, WI - David E. Squire, aka ol' Davey Boy, finished his last limerick, filed his flight plan, climbed into the pilot seat of his aircraft and lifted off on his final flight. After a flyover of Ireland, he set the heading to Neamh, Irish heaven where he had a perfect 3 point landing. Born in Cashton, he departed life on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville at the age of 74.
David is survived by his wife, Mary (Hjelter); brother, Paul (Hertha) Squire; brother/friend, Douglas Squire; sisters, Marilyn Squire and Carole Nevin; sister-in-law, Deloris Squire; brother-in-law, Larry (Diane) Hjelter; friend/brother, Jeff (Sandra) Knopes; and many extended family and a world of friends. Preceded in death were his parents, Colonel and Bernice (Berens) Squire; siblings, Donald Squire and Betty McKee; and brothers-in- law, Roger Nevin and Joe McKee.
Dave owned Squire Trucking and later - after years as a realtor, he founded The Realty Group of South Central Wisconsin where the agents (and clients) became part of his extended family.
Laughter was Dave's Forté. He was blessed with a good nature, a great memory/recall, and an incredibly quick wit that combined silly with smart and resulted in a good laugh. He had pet names for everything and he often rechristened people — family, friends, nurses, doctors, strangers, and politicians, and himself with amusing and (typically) comical and appropriate names.
The kitchen was his domain where he prepared comfort casseroles, great breakfasts (waffles and piggy bacon), medical pizza (frozen that is doctored up), ribs, and enough corned beef to feed eighty people.
His passion was flying and as a VFR pilot flew to various destinations including Nova Scotia. He also enjoyed fishing, completing crossword puzzles (without any assist), landscaping (so many trees), golfing, growing grapes and making wine, cheering the Wisconsin Badgers in basketball and football, and watching the Green Bay Packers — and Green Acres.
There was no pretext with Dave — he was humble, generous, and kind. His smile and his embrace are legendary. He gave generously through service and example. His faith was his North Star.
Today, because of a deadly pandemic called COVID-19, and despite rigorous adherence to CDC guidelines, o'davey boy has cleared customs and entered heaven's gates as "a long time believer/listener, first time caller."
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held and the family plans a celebration of life at a later day. Memorials in David's name are preferred to UWHealth.org/GiveHope, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville, or ECHO. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com