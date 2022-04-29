Milton, WI - David E. Kessler, age 90, of Milton, entered into eternal life on April 14, 2022, peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Janesville on August 11, 1931, the son of Ernest and Esther (Stader) Kessler. David married Janet B. Castagna on November 12, 1955, in Janesville. He graduated from Indiana Technical College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. David worked as an engineer for the State of Wisconsin and then in 1955 he came to Janesville to work with the engineering department for the City of Janesville. He became the Director of Public Services in the 1960's leaving in 1983. He purchased Archers Hardware on Racine St. and renamed it Honey Do Hardware in 1983. He then transitioned the hardware store into a hunting and fishing sporting goods store and opened the Sportsman's Choice in 1986. He owned and operated it until retiring in 1998. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lion's Club, the Y's Men's Club and the Bass fishing club. He loved fishing, playing cards, bowling and traveling the world. David is survived by his wife, Jan; 3 daughters: Kim Nutter of Janesville, Andrea (Mark Stanhope) Rainey of Edgerton and Tina (Jim Luebke) Fischer of Milton; 8 grandchildren: Jessica (Brian), Bill, Chris, Alicia, Ryan, Jon, Jeff, Haley (Logan); 1 step grandson, Brandon; 6 Great Grandchildren; a sister, Margie Paul of Janesville. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathleen Willing; brother, Clarence "Click" Kessler; and son-in-law, Tony Rainey. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Logan Schwandt officiating. A visitation for David will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. The family welcomes donations to the American Heart Association. On-line condolences can be shared at www.apfelwolfe.com
