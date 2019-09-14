June 7, 1940 - September 12, 2019

Darien, WI -- David E. Ennis, 79 of Darien, WI, passed away after a long battle with cancer and Parkinson's disease on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton, WI. He was born June 7, 1940, in Reedsburg, WI, the son of the late Carl and Dorothy (Foltz). He married Mary Ellen Hellpap on June 16, 1962, in Wonewoc, WI. David served in the United States Navy. He owned and operated the Darien Sporting Goods since 1989. David and Mary enjoyed gambling at the Ho Chunk Casino. His favorites were playing black jack and the slots. David was an avid hunter and trap shooter. He was inducted in 2002, to the Wisconsin Trap Shooting Hall of Fame.

David is survived by his two children, Scott (Kim) Ennis of Delavan, WI, and Sheila (Dennis) Kirchoff of Sharon; three grandchildren: Morgin Ennis, Alex and Mitchell Lewis; six siblings: Joe (Ronnie) Ennis, Julie (Lee) Kucher, Bob (Judy), Kenny (Mary), Bill and Andy Ennis; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mary; and his parents.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. The memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Military Honors will follow services at funeral home. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory.