David E. Church

Rockford, MI - David Eugene Church, age 71, of Rockford, MI, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Dave was born on January 24, 1951, in Janesville, WI. He was the oldest of six children born to Eugene "Gene" Church and Lois (Borkenhagen) Church. While at Parker High School (class of '69) he participated in several plays and musicals, sang in a folk group and had a stand-up comedy act with his friend Dan. It was during one of the plays that he met his high school sweetheart Jackie Dabson, and a lifelong love ensued that culminated in 49 years of marriage.

