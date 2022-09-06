David E. Church

Rockford, MI - David Eugene Church, age 71, of Rockford, MI, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Dave was born on January 24, 1951, in Janesville, WI. He was the oldest of six children born to Eugene "Gene" Church and Lois (Borkenhagen) Church. While at Parker High School (class of '69) he participated in several plays and musicals, sang in a folk group and had a stand-up comedy act with his friend Dan. It was during one of the plays that he met his high school sweetheart Jackie Dabson, and a lifelong love ensued that culminated in 49 years of marriage.
Dave received a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1973 and began his career at IBM in Milwaukee before moving on to EDS and HP Enterprises. His dedication and hard work during his career supported his family and brought new opportunities, awards and close friendships. Dave held many roles in his career before retiring as a Chief Technologist and Enterprise Software Architect. He and Jackie raised three sons that are also successful engineers like their father.
Dave is survived by his wife Jackie, son Daniel (Farrowe) of Danville, CA, Michael of Castle Rock, CO and Erik (Jessica) of Ada, MI. He leaves behind his four beloved grandchildren Becca, Madi, Caden and Colton Church. Surviving are brothers John Church of Janesville and Tom (Kathy) Church of Elida, OH, sisters Mary (Tom) Stibbe of Hayward, WI, Ellen Church of Janesville, Ariel DeSilvis of Nashville, TN, and sister-in-law Jodi (Kevin) Bollendorf of Janesville, WI. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Dave is preceded in death by his parents and in-laws Evan "John" and Patricia Dabson.
Dave loved watching movies and documentaries, traveling the world with Jackie, anything aviation and space, was a killer Jeopardy and trivia player, produced elaborate family videos, played ping pong and was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, September 8th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Pastor Brad Urlaub will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
