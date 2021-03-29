March 22, 2021
San Antonio, TX - David E. Anderson, 85, of San Antonio, TX passed away peacefully Monday, March 22, 2021. Dave donated his body to scientific research in the San Antonio area. Dave grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School in 1955. He was a member of the state championship swimming teams while at Janesville High. He married Sandra L. Dennis in 1957. In 1961, he moved with his family to Lubbock, TX. While in Lubbock, he worked for Household Finance, Briercroft Savings & Loan, and then opened his own real estate firm in the 70's. In the mid-80's, he moved to the Phoenix, AZ area before his final move to San Antonio, TX, where he sold both residential and commercial real estate. He was a longtime member of the Gideons, an avid golfer, and a huge Wisconsin Badger fan!
Dave is preceded in death by his mother, Verna Anderson, and his father Dr. E.G. Anderson. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rose Mormena Anderson; his brother Dr. James Anderson and wife Marlene Anderson (Wortmann); his sons, Brian Anderson, Chris Anderson and wife Jane Freimuth Anderson; daughter, Michelle Anderson Ellison and husband Lee Ellison; two stepsons, Chris and Jake Cullen; and his first wife, Sandra L. Anderson.
He has requested any memorials be made to the Gideons International at sendtheword.org.