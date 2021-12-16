David "Dave" Scott

Janesville, WI - David "Dave" Edward Scott, age 83, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Mercy Hospital. He was born in San Diego on January 30, 1938; the son of George and Chloris (Kirsten) Scott. Dave also lived in El Cajon, CA, Simi Valley, CA, Woodstock, GA and Janesville, WI. Dave was married to the love of his life, Judith "Judy" Patricia (Schauble) Scott for 63 years.
Dave was known for many things; a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, who was also a golfer, skilled negotiator, and enjoyed reading, cruises, Bridge, most lately Dominos and Settlers of Catan. Dave loved his family, his church, his many friends and the God he served.
Dave is survived by his son, Bryon Scott; grandchildren: Kylie Scott, Garrett Scott, Cameron Scott; and nieces: Peggy, Donna and Lori. Dave was predeceased by his wife, Judy Scott; his son, Daniel Scott; his sister; and parents, George and Chloris Scott.
Visitation time with Dave's family will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Compass Church in Janesville, WI. A Celebration of Dave's Life will follow at 1:00 PM; the service may also be attended virtually through this web-site: https://youtu.be/wipXBlIc7LE
To plant a tree in memory of David Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
