December 21, 1937 - October 19, 2019

Delavan, WI -- David "Dave" R. Bliss, age 81, passed away peacefully with family present at Lakeland Hospital, Elkhorn on the morning of October 19th, 2019. Dave was born in Janesville, and lived his younger years and built his work ethic on the family farm in the Avalon area. After his dad's untimely early death in the 50s, Dave successfully handled farm chores, high school (Clinton HS, Class of 55) and the completion of the Bliss Motel construction, finishing the electrical work according to what he had learned from his father. The construction crew was so impressed with his skill they wanted to hire Dave, but, at 17, Dave declined that offer. His mom single-handedly ran the Bliss Motel, and provided for her family for 30+ successful years until she retired, sold and moved on. Dave entered his military service in 1956, where he proudly served alongside Elvis Presley in Germany. Another army buddy later introduced Dave to the lady who would become his wife of 56 years. They were married on November 9, 1963 and stayed at each other's side in family life and business. In 1967, Dave started Bliss Machine Shop in his garage in Darien, manufacturing precision components for companies such as Snap-On Tools, Ohio Medical and many others. Quickly outgrowing that humble beginning, he was granted permission to build a proper facility at 211 East Fremont Street in Darien. As his family and business grew, he purchased property in Plainfield, WI with forest and river wilderness providing weekend relaxation and unique family adventures. In his 50s, Dave began bowling - he built many beautiful lifetime friendships and memories as he traveled around the U.S. in competitions. In 1992, Dave sold Bliss Machine, Inc. to Mark and Jane Stiles of Darien, who have kept the business thriving. Dave continued to work there in the shipping dept. for 10+ years, because he loved the work and those he worked with. After 41 years, of Darien family and business life Dave reluctantly moved to Creekside Place in Delavan, and readily fell in love with his new home and friends. He savored the company of his grandchildren, and the travels involved to be with them as often as possible. Being as there were always casinos for him and a few quilt shops for his wife to enjoy along those journeys, travel was fun. In all the things that Dave enjoyed, the one constant in him was his gentle heart, kind smile, and forever patient and listening ear. He believed God had blessed him abundantly and it was easy for him to let those blessings flow to others. Dave believed that you are to the world what you carry in your heart. Dave always carried kindness and love...and that is always what others found in an encounter with him.

Dave is the beloved husband of Jeanne; loving dad of Brian and James; a well-respected father-in-law, of Gillian and Lingling; a cherished grandpa of Jack, Andrew and Nadine; and devoted brother to Kenneth Bliss. His heart also holds others as 'family' forever.

Private family services were held at Betzer Funeral Home in Delavan, WI. In lieu of flowers or gifts, all donations will be directed to a David Bliss Memorial Scholarship at Delavan/Darien Highschool with details to be worked out at a later date. Betzer Funeral Home assisted the family.