February 26, 1934 - March 26, 2019

Beloit, WI -- David "Dale" Schliem, Sr., 85, of Beloit, WI, passed away on March 26, 2019. Dale was born February 26, 1934 to David F. and Jeannette Schliem of Beloit, WI. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1952, and then he went on to an Apprentice program at Landis Tool Co. Waynesboro, PA, graduating in 1955. There, he met his wife, Yvonne, and they were married in Smithsburg, MD on February 26, 1954. While in Pennsylvania, Dale played Semi-Pro Football for the Waynesboro Tigers. Dale retired from General Motors Headquarters, Warren, MI in 1996 as a Senior Manufacturing Engineer. He moved back to Beloit in 1997. Dale was an Eagle Scout, Past Master of #10 Masonic Lodge, member of Chapter #9, Council #1, Zor Shrine of Madison, WI.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Yvonne; daughter, Eileen (Brent) Boegler of Fowlerville, MI; two sons, David Dale Schliem, Jr. of Poynette, WI, and Ronald (Susan) Schliem of Sharon, WI; grandchildren: Sean (Kirsten) Fallon, Alexia (Peter) Miller, Kyle (Stacy) Schliem, Heather Vander Mouse, Justin Schliem, Elizabeth Linhart, Krista Linhart and Mathew Schliem; nine great-grandchildren; extended family in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Missouri, WI, Texas and Indiana. He was predeceased by his parents; brother William; infant sister, Eva; and infant granddaughter, Amy Schliem.

There will be no services per Dale's wishes. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com