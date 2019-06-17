May 11, 1957 - June 13, 2019

Poynette, WI -- David 'Dale' Schliem Jr., 62, of Poynette, WI, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born on May 11, 1957, in Beloit, WI, the son of David "Dale" Sr. and Yvonne Schliem. Dale enlisted into the Marine Corp in January of 1975, and graduated from South Kubasaki High School, Okinawa, Japan, on August 22, 1976. He was honorably discharged on January 23, 1981.

Dale is survived by his fiance, Cindy Poteat; three children: Kyle (Stacy), Heather Vander Mouse, and Justin; five grandchildren; his mother, Yvonne Schliem; sister, Eileen (Brent) Boegler of Fowlerville, MI; brother, Ronald (Susan) Schliem of Sharon, WI; and five nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Amy; and father, David "Dale" Schliem Sr.

There will be no services per Dale's wishes. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com