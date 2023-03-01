David D. Haseman

Oneida County, WI - David Dwayne Haseman, 55, of Shopiere, WI, died doing what he loved, snowmobiling, Friday, February 24, 2023. He was born May 21, 1967, in Beloit WI to Gene and Carol (McMillin) Haseman. David graduated from Clinton High School and attended Blackhawk Technical College. David married the love of his life, Carleen, on October 11, 2003. He was a welder by trade; known as Toad. He loved anything with a motor. Dave was always found in his shop surrounded by great friends while tinkering with his many cars, trucks and tractors.
Dave is survived by his wife Carleen; his mother, Carol, his children, Charles Duke and Amanda (Carl) Carpenter. Grandchildren, Samantha Knowles, Gabriel Duke and Kennedy Carpenter. Sisters, Tammy Haseman, Melissa (Kevin) Sarto and Stephanie (Dan) Hartzell. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad Gene, Daughter Jacqueline Duke and daughter-in-law Stacey Duke.
David's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Mark Maxted officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, March 3, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow the service at Shopiere Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Clinton High School FFA (Future Farmers of America). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.